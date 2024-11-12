Renukaji Fair: Chief Minister Calls for Support to Improve State’s Economy

Renuka Ji – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to industrialists, businessmen, and high-paid government employees in Himachal Pradesh to voluntarily give up subsidies, emphasizing the importance of ensuring these benefits reach the economically disadvantaged. Speaking at the inauguration of the International Shri Renukaji Fair on Monday, CM Sukhu highlighted the disparity in wealth distribution and criticized affluent groups for taking advantage of subsidies meant for the underprivileged.

“When the Congress came to power, we observed that while many poor families in Himachal remain economically backward, wealthier industrialists, businessmen, and high-income government employees continue to benefit from subsidies meant for the poor,” Sukhu stated at the event. He questioned why those earning millions should continue to receive these benefits, urging them to consider the rights of the needy.

The Chief Minister assured the business community that, despite this call for reforms, the Himachal government would provide competitive rates for electricity. He promised a reduction of 50 paise per unit in electricity costs for industrialists compared to neighbouring states, aiming to promote industrial growth without compromising on social equity.

Appeal to BJP MPs and Criticism of Past Governance

During his address, CM Sukhu also called upon BJP MPs from Himachal to assist in securing Rs 4,500 crore from the Central Government for the state’s Old Pension Scheme (OPS) employees, ensuring financial support for retired personnel. Additionally, he criticized the previous BJP administration for mismanagement, particularly in the education sector, which led to Himachal’s slip to 21st place in the country.

“Our government will not follow the BJP’s practice of opening new institutions without proper budget and staff,” Sukhu emphasized, stating that the current government’s priority would be to ensure staffing in education, health, and other essential sectors before launching new initiatives.

Focus on Rural Development and Future Reforms

In a forward-looking statement, CM Sukhu assured the public that the upcoming budget would introduce policies focused on the development of rural areas, aiming to uplift the village communities and address the long-standing neglect of farmers and the poor.

On the long-delayed Renuka Dam project, he confirmed that construction would begin soon, pending the resolution of final formalities. Once completed, the dam is expected to significantly benefit the region in terms of water supply and economic growth.

Sukhu also hinted at future tough decisions, suggesting that the government would close “backdoor entry” and work toward ensuring that the common people benefit from government schemes, a move aimed at curbing corruption and improving governance.

“We are committed to protecting the rights of the poor, farmers, and villagers that have been ignored for the last 40 years,” he said, vowing to put an end to practices that have allowed the rich to exploit benefits meant for the underprivileged.