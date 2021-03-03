Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday passed the supplementary demands for a grant of Rs 9,125.12 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on the third day of the budget session, presented the supplementary demands for grant in the house.

Out of Rs 9,125.12 crore, Rs 8,448.17 crore falls under the non-plan category while Rs 280.84 crore is under the plan portion and Rs 396.11 crore under Centrally-sponsored schemes.

Under the non-plan expenditure, Rs 7,999.57 crore has been provided and means advance, which is a short-term facility on which the interest rate is much lower than the market borrowings. This amount gets paid during the year itself and its net effect on borrowings is zero.

This year, the Central Government has enhanced this amount from Rs 550 crore to Rs 880 crore due to the Covid pandemic.