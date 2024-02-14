In a pointed accusation, the Congress leaders claim that the former Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, is conveniently suffering from amnesia when it comes to the financial crisis that unfolded during his tenure. In a joint statement, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Sunder Singh Thakur and Sanjay Awasthy released by the party, highlight the irony of Thakur criticizing the current government’s handling of state finances, given that it was the BJP government, under his leadership, that intentionally pushed the state into economic turmoil.

The Congress alleges that Thakur is attempting to hide his own misdeeds by shifting focus onto the present government’s efforts to grapple with the consequences of the previous regime’s decisions.

Moreover, the statement emphasizes a significant financial burden left by the BJP government – a loan of approximately Rs. 76,000 crore– coupled with the failure to fulfill the benefits of the sixth pay commission, totaling around Rs. 11,000 crore rupees, for state employees. The Congress accuses the previous government of not only plunging the state into debt but also of deceiving and disadvantaging its own employees.

The party argues that the present government, despite inheriting a fiscal crisis, is actively working to generate resources from existing assets. They contrast this approach with the BJP’s alleged sale of state interests during its tenure, emphasizing that the Congress government has increased revenue through initiatives such as liquor vends and imposed water cess on hydel resources.

The Congress’s statement questions Jai Ram Thakur’s moral authority to criticize the current government’s fiscal policies. The party asserts that the former Chief Minister’s attempts to deflect attention from his own administration’s failures indicate a selective amnesia, conveniently overlooking the economic challenges created during his rule.