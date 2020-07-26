Baddi: Major industrial belt of the state Baddi-Nalagarh has been hit hard by the coronavirus and today only 41 new virus affected cases were found. Total virus affected tally has jumped to 548 in Solan district and 366 are active as of now, highest in the state.

Following a theft accused tested positive from bug in Baddi, an office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) at Baddi and the Barotiwala police station sealed for 48 hours. 21 policemen, including a station house officer, had been quarantined. Now, the Barotiwala police station will operate from the women police station as a stop-gap arrangement.

To check the Covid-19, the administration had reimposed lockdown in Baddi-Nalagarh region. However, with increasing cases health experts have raised concern.

Meanwhile, Sirmour district has tested 10 new Covid cases, while Shimla and Mandi districts have found 6 each cases. Active cases of virus in the State has jumped to 929, highest so far, and 1178 have recovered fully.