The Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating withdrawing the authority granted to private architects for approving building maps in urban areas due to rising concerns over irregularities. The government has been receiving complaints that the rules of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department are being overlooked during map approvals, leading to potential violations of construction norms.

The TCP Department has expressed concerns that such irregularities could contribute to illegal constructions. In light of this, the government is likely to discuss the possibility of revoking the map approval powers from private architects and reinstating them with the urban bodies and the TCP Department during the upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for November 16.

Currently, private planners have the authority to approve maps for buildings up to 500 square meters in urban areas, with over a thousand maps being passed annually. These maps, once approved, are uploaded onto a government-prepared single portal used by the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Bodies for transparency. The urban bodies also issue revised maps of buildings where necessary.

It’s important to note that prior to granting private planners the authority to pass maps, the government had amended the rules to hold them accountable for any violations. If private architects approve maps that do not comply with TCP regulations, they can face legal action. The building owners and private planners are held fully responsible for such approvals.

However, in core and restricted areas, the TCP and urban bodies retain full authority for passing maps, ensuring stricter oversight. The government is now weighing the possibility of extending this control to all urban areas to curb potential illegal constructions and ensure adherence to the rules.