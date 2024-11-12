Renuka ji/Nahan: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the Himachal Pradesh government’s commitment to the Hatti community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status during the inaugural Cultural Night of the five-day International Renuka Ji Fair in Sirmour district. Addressing a large gathering late Monday evening, the Chief Minister assured that the government would strongly advocate the case for the Hatti community in court, emphasizing that top legal representatives would be engaged to ensure justice is served.

“The state government is firmly standing with the Hatti community in their fight for ST status,” Sukhu stated, adding that within just 12 hours of completing all formalities, the government had issued a notification granting reservation to the Hatti community. This move, he stressed, reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring their rights are safeguarded.

The Hatti Community’s Demand for ST Status

The Hatti community, primarily residing in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmour, has been long demanding Scheduled Caste status to avail better socio-economic opportunities and access to government welfare schemes. Historically, the Hatti people have faced economic and social challenges due to their geographical isolation and lack of formal recognition under India’s reservation policies.

Although the community was granted tribal status in neighbouring Uttarakhand, their demand for similar recognition in Himachal Pradesh has been pending for years. The government’s recent steps, including the issued notification, are seen as a major development in addressing this long-standing demand.

The inclusion of the Hatti community in the ST category is expected to open up new avenues for employment, education, and other opportunities under central and state welfare programs. However, the matter is still pending in court, and the state government’s efforts to ensure a strong legal defense have given the community renewed hope.