Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced today that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved ₹21.05 crore for the improvement, strengthening, and restoration of two important roads in the Mandi-Kullu region. The funds have been allocated for the Chail Chowk-Gohar-Pandoh road and the Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajaura road.

According to Singh, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned ₹9.16 crore for the Chail Chowk-Gohar-Pandoh road and ₹11.89 crore for the Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajaura road. These improvements are expected to enhance travel convenience and safety in the area significantly.

Singh shared that during his recent visit to Delhi, he met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to highlight the region’s infrastructure needs, especially concerning the frequent blockages caused by heavy monsoon rains. He emphasized the necessity of urgent repairs and upgrades for these roads to ensure smoother traffic flow and safety for residents and visitors alike.

One of the key challenges highlighted by Singh is the monsoon-related disruptions to the Chail Chowk-Gohar-Pandoh road, which is often blocked during the rainy season. The minister pointed out that the Mandi-Bajaura road will serve as a reliable alternative route during such blockages, benefiting both local residents and the tourism industry.

Expressing his gratitude, Vikramaditya Singh thanked the Union Ministry for promptly approving the funds, stating that this investment will help address long-standing issues and contribute to the state’s overall development. He added that the state government remains committed to improving transportation infrastructure to ensure better connectivity and boost economic growth in Himachal Pradesh.