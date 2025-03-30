Manikaran – A tragic accident occurred in Manikaran, as a massive tree fell on parked vehicles, killing six people and injuring several others. The incident, caused by strong winds, took place near the Manikaran Gurudwara and Shiv temple.

According to eyewitnesses, the tree broke and fell onto the road, crushing vehicles and trapping people underneath. Among the deceased are a street vendor, a car rider, and three tourists who were present at the spot. Some of the injured have been rushed to Kullu Hospital for treatment while authorities work to identify the victims.

ADM Kullu, Ashwani Kumar, confirmed that six people have lost their lives and several others have sustained injuries. The district administration has launched a relief and rescue operation, with teams actively clearing the debris and searching for possible survivors. Officials fear that the landslide accompanying the tree’s fall may have buried additional people under the rubble.

When the tree fell from the hill, a large amount of debris came down with it, adding to the destruction. Rescue teams are using machinery to clear the site and ensure that no one remains trapped under the rubble. Authorities have urged caution in the area, as the risk of further landslides remains high due to recent adverse weather conditions.

Local administration and emergency teams are working round the clock to safely evacuate affected individuals while providing medical assistance to the injured. Further updates on the rescue efforts and identification of the deceased are awaited.