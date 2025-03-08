New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged the Centre to provide special financial assistance for the state’s urban infrastructure and digital governance initiatives. Singh met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi, seeking relaxation in the Urban Challenge Fund criteria to accommodate the state’s hilly terrain and sparse population.

The Minister proposed a 90:10 funding ratio for Himachal Pradesh to ensure effective participation in urban redevelopment projects.

Vikramaditya Singh also highlighted the state’s “One State One Portal: CitizenSewa” initiative, launched under the National Urban Digital Mission, and requested ₹70 crore for its implementation over the next five years. He informed the Union Minister that the state’s own funds for the project would be exhausted by March 2025, necessitating support from the central government.

Additionally, Singh demanded ₹3.28 crore to clear liabilities under the National Urban Livelihood Mission and sought special funds for the construction of parking facilities and other urban infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh.

In response, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured all possible assistance to the state, acknowledging its unique geographical challenges in urban development.