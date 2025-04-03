Shimla – In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh’s infrastructure, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh revealed today that the Union Government has approved Rs. 267 crore for various road projects, including national highways, across the state. The funds, released as part of the first phase for the financial year 2025-26, are aimed at enhancing connectivity, ensuring safety, and addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges in the hilly region.

Singh shared that the state had submitted a comprehensive capital expenditure request of Rs. 1,400 crore to the Union Government for the current fiscal year, with Rs. 267 crore being sanctioned in this initial tranche. “This is a crucial step toward improving our road network. I am grateful to the Union Government for this support,” Singh said, emphasizing his proactive engagement with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to secure the approvals.

The sanctioned funds will support a range of projects across multiple districts. In Chamba and Una, three bridges each will be constructed to improve local connectivity. Additionally, Rs. 54.37 crore has been earmarked for landslide mitigation along the Nigulsari-Nathpa road, while Rs. 40.85 crore will address similar concerns near Keru Bridge on the Katori Bangra-Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road. Another Rs. 48 crore has been allocated for land acquisition and widening the same stretch near Bhatti Nala Bridge into a two-lane road.

In Una district, Rs. 24.27 crore will fund the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for two bridges over Barna and Bore Wali Khad, along with related works, while Rs. 36.93 crore has been approved for a bridge over the Swan River. Beyond new constructions, the allocation includes provisions for maintenance and repair works, such as strengthening the Dhalli-Theog-Narkanda-Rampur road, upkeep of the Kalka-Shimla-Wangtu road via Theog Bypass, repairs on the Saij-Luhri-Aut road, and metalling, tarring, and culvert construction on various routes.

A key highlight of the announcement was the progress on the Jalori Jot Tunnel, a transformative project for the state. Singh revealed that the tunnel’s alignment has been finalized, and a DPR worth Rs. 1,452 crore is currently under preparation. Stretching 4.156 km, the tunnel is expected to ease travel woes and boost economic activity, with the report slated for completion within this financial year.

Singh credited the Union Government’s support and his repeated discussions with Gadkari for the timely release of funds. “I raised these issues with the Union Minister on several occasions, and his approval of Rs. 267 crore in the first phase reflects a shared commitment to Himachal’s development,” he noted.