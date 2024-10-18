Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will soon begin recruiting 350 drivers to address the ongoing shortage that has affected bus services across the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced. The recruitment process is set to commence after Diwali, with the goal of improving transportation services for both locals and tourists.

For the first time, applicants’ driving skills will be tested at the Institute of Driving Training Research in Sarkaghat, Mandi, instead of the usual venue at the Taradevi Depot in Shimla. HRTC will officially advertise the posts after Diwali, and the recruitment will involve a comprehensive selection process.

The primary driving tests will be held at the divisional level across HRTC’s four divisions—Hamirpur, Shimla, Mandi, and Dharamshala. Candidates from the Hamirpur division will take their tests in Bilaspur, while those from the Shimla division will be tested at Taradevi. Dharamshala division applicants will be tested in Jasoor, and Mandi division candidates in Mandi.

This recruitment drive is seen as essential to resolving the disruption in bus services caused by the driver shortage, which has impacted various routes. Agnihotri emphasized that the job of a bus driver carries great responsibility and assured that the selection process will be based solely on merit. “No recommendations will be entertained in this process,” he stated, highlighting the focus on safety and skill.

The role of HRTC in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in rural areas, cannot be overstated. As the primary mode of public transportation in the state, HRTC provides a crucial lifeline to remote and mountainous regions where other transport options are scarce. In many villages and isolated hamlets, HRTC buses are the only means of regular connectivity, ensuring access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and markets. The corporation’s extensive network not only supports the daily commute of residents but also boosts tourism by providing access to popular yet difficult-to-reach destinations. With this recruitment, HRTC aims to strengthen its service and further enhance transportation infrastructure, which is vital for the economic and social development of rural Himachal Pradesh.