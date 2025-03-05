Shimla – Himachal Pradesh has received a grant of Rs 50 crore from the central government for the establishment of Municipal Shared Services Centres (MSSCs) to support the National Data Centre under the 15th Finance Commission. This was announced by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday, who said the initiative will help modernize urban local bodies (ULBs) and improve municipal governance across the state.

Vikramaditya Singh said the state government is focused on strengthening municipal administration and addressing long-standing challenges such as limited manpower, financial constraints, and lack of technical support. The introduction of MSSCs, he added, will play a crucial role in improving service delivery and ensuring efficient functioning of municipalities.

According to the minister, the MSSCs will act as centralized service hubs, providing key civic services like issuing birth and death certificates, trade licenses, and grievance redressal, similar to the system of Passport Seva Kendras. In addition, these centers will handle essential backend processes, including accounting, payroll management, and vendor payments. MSSCs will also support doorstep services such as tax collection, waste management, and maintenance works, aiming to improve operations in smaller urban local bodies.

“The state government has been working with the Centre to secure funding for urban development projects. This grant is a result of those efforts and will help us establish three clusters of urban local bodies within Himachal, ensuring more technology-driven and people-friendly municipal administration,” Vikramaditya Singh said.

He informed that the proposal for the release of funds has already been submitted to the central government. Alongside Himachal, similar grants will also be given to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. The funds are expected to be released in two stages—50 percent at the time of sanction and the remaining after the MSSCs become operational.

To ensure the effective execution of the project, the state government will appoint a third-party agency of national repute to monitor and evaluate its progress.

Vikramaditya Singh said the MSSC model will help reduce operational costs, optimize the use of available resources, and enhance overall service delivery, ultimately benefiting urban residents across Himachal Pradesh.