Road Safety Concerns Rise in Chopal After Second Fatal Accident in Two Days

Nerwa: A tragic road accident claimed two lives and left two others seriously injured on Wednesday night in Nerwa, Shimla district. The incident occurred on the Shamtha-Tikkri road near Peepalah, about 15 km from Nerwa in the Chopal area. This is the second fatal road accident in the region within just two days, raising concerns about road safety.

The accident involved a Scorpio vehicle (HP-08C 0346) carrying four passengers. The vehicle crashed under unclear circumstances, resulting in the death of Pratap Hansta (38), a resident of Basra Tikkri village, and one other passenger from Bihar. Two other passengers, both from Bihar, were severely injured and have been referred to IGMC Shimla after receiving first aid at Civil Hospital Nerwa.

Police have started the probe into the cause of the accident, but no specific reason has been identified yet. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Civil Hospital Nerwa for post-mortem.

This tragic accident follows another fatal crash on Tuesday on the Chaupal-Pulbahal road, which claimed three lives, prompting local concerns about increasing road accidents and the need for better safety measures in the region.