New Delhi – The Congress party in Himachal Pradesh is facing a serious organizational vacuum, with the state unit dissolved and no new office bearers appointed, creating uncertainty ahead of the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections. Against this backdrop, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh’s visit to Delhi has taken on considerable significance.

On Monday, Vikramaditya Singh met Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the capital, marking their first meeting since the Wayanad by-election. Singh extended his congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi on her Lok Sabha victory and engaged in a detailed discussion about the political and economic situation in Himachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh briefed Priyanka Gandhi on the Himachal Pradesh government’s recent decisions and internal challenges facing the Congress organization in the state.

Currently, the absence of an organized Congress structure in Himachal is a growing concern, with Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar publicly questioning the delay in selecting new office bearers. As the state gears up for elections, this lack of a cohesive team could hinder the party’s electoral prospects. The reshuffle of state observers is also under consideration, with senior party leaders keen on bringing stability and coordination to the organization.

In this context, several senior leaders are recommending that the state president expedite the formation of a new team to strengthen the party’s presence on the ground. Vikramaditya Singh—who is expected to remain in Delhi for the coming days—will meet senior Congress leaders, including the newly appointed Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajni Patil, to discuss both government and organizational matters.

Speaking about his visit, Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that safeguarding Himachal’s interests remains his top priority.