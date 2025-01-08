New Delhi – Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has called for the central government to create a level playing field for All India Tourist Permit (AITP) buses and stage carriage buses operating in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing the issue during the national-level meeting of Transport Ministers in New Delhi, Agnihotri highlighted the growing tax disparity between the two types of buses, leading to unfair competition and adversely affecting the state’s transport system.

Agnihotri pointed out that AITP buses, which are supposed to operate under contract carriage permits, are functioning as stage carriage buses in Himachal Pradesh. This has resulted in a significant tax advantage for AITP buses, creating an imbalance in the industry. Stage carriage buses, operated by the State Transport Undertakings (STUs), face higher tax rates, which puts them at a disadvantage compared to AITP buses.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that this tax disparity is not only harming the STUs but also creating an uneven playing field that threatens the financial viability of the state-run transport system. He urged the central government to take immediate steps to rectify this situation and ensure that both AITP and stage carriage buses are taxed fairly and equally.

Agnihotri also raised concerns about the allocation of space in bus stands to AITP private operators. These operators are effectively being allowed to function as stage carriage buses, which exacerbates the challenges faced by STUs. He called for clear regulations and guidelines to prevent the misuse of bus stand spaces by AITP operators and to ensure that the state-run buses are not disadvantaged in terms of space allocation.

The Deputy Chief Minister proposed Union government to review the existing regulations and make necessary adjustments to eliminate the disparity and promote a fair and competitive environment for both AITP and stage carriage buses.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, acknowledged the concerns raised by Agnihotri and assured that the issue would be discussed in detail in the upcoming meeting of the Committee of All State Secretaries. Gadkari expressed his commitment to finding a solution that ensures fairness and supports the sustainable development of state-run transport systems in Himachal Pradesh.