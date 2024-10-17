Shimla – In a tragic accident late Tuesday night, a car plunged into a 500-meter-deep gorge on the Chopal-Pulbahal road, killing three youths on the spot. The victims, all residents of the Jubbal area, were identified as Parikshit Bharti (28), Vinod Kumar (32), and Mukesh (32).

According to police, the accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when the car lost control and rolled down the Jalauna ravine. After hearing the crash, local residents rushed to the scene and discovered the devastating aftermath. They immediately informed the Chopal police.

The police team reached at the site around 3 a.m. and, with the help of locals, recovered the bodies. The victims were taken to Civil Hospital Chopal, where post-mortem examinations were conducted before handing the bodies over to their families.

SDM Chaupal Hem Chand Verma said the administration had provided Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to each bereaved family. The police have registered a case and are investigating the causes of the accident.