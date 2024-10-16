Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to draft an umbrella act that consolidates all water-related laws in the state. The aim is to create a comprehensive legal framework to manage water resources more effectively and address the complex challenges posed by various existing regulations. To facilitate this, an expert committee will be formed to ensure a well-rounded and robust approach.

Presiding over a high-power committee meeting in Shimla, CM Sukhu emphasized that this move is crucial for safeguarding the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh. “We are committed to protecting the state’s resources and ensuring that they are managed in the best interest of the people,” he said.

In addition to addressing water regulation, CM Sukhu acknowledged the growing threat of climate change and its impact on the state’s water resources. He pointed to an increase in extreme weather events, such as cloud bursts, as a key challenge. The Chief Minister called for studies to understand the effects of global warming on the region and emphasized the need for proactive measures to adapt to these changes.

The proposed umbrella act will combine various water-related laws into a single framework, ensuring better management of the state’s water resources while addressing environmental challenges and legal disputes.