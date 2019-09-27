Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited the under-construction heliport here near Sanjauli to review the progress and directed the concerned authorities for ensuring its time bound completion.

Jai Ram Thakur directed to ensure the quality in construction. He also directed to ensure adequate provisions for parking and other basic amenities. He also directed the authorities to explore possibilities of hanger facilities so that helicopter could be stationed there when not in use.

Heliport is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 10.85 crore and would go a long way in strengthening helicopter services under UDAAN scheme.

Later, the Chief Minister visited under construction circuit house at Willy Park and directed to complete construction work in time bound manner.

The circuit house being constructed at a cost of about Rs. 45 crores would have 89 sets would provide better boarding and lodging facilities not only for the state guests but also for the tourists visiting Shimla.