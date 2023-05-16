In a shocking incident, a labourer of Nepali origin was beaten to death in Baghi Bazar of Kotkhai sub-division in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. The police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested a suspect in connection with the case. The police are investigating the matter from all angles.

According to reports, the victim, Deepak, was on his way home with his brother on May 14 when Sourav Negi, a resident of Bagi village, stopped him and got into a fight. Negi allegedly hit Deepak hard, causing him to bleed from his mouth before forcing him into his car. The matter was reported to the police, who eventually located Deepak and Negi in a vehicle at Dhungthach. Deepak was found to be injured and was rushed to IGMC Shimla for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested the suspect and are collecting evidence at the crime scene. DSP Theog Siddharth Sharma said that a murder case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter.