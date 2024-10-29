Dharamshala: Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched a mobile clinic service in Dharamshala as part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility across Himachal Pradesh. During the launch event at Circuit House, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to providing quality healthcare services at the doorstep of citizens, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The mobile clinic bus service, operated by Tonglen, is designed to bring essential medical care to remote regions, ensuring that people have access to healthcare without the need to travel long distances. This initiative is part of a broader action plan that also includes upgrading one health institution in every assembly constituency into a model healthcare facility. The government has allocated ₹1 crore for each institution to purchase advanced medical equipment and machinery.

“We are focused on improving both health and education services to ensure that the people of Himachal Pradesh have access to the best facilities,” Sukhu said. He further announced that casualty departments in medical colleges across the state are being upgraded to develop specialized emergency medicine departments.

Addressing the pressing issue of cancer care, the Chief Minister revealed that the state government is establishing state-of-the-art cancer institutes in various regions to offer advanced treatment to patients. He also highlighted that free medicines and treatment will now be provided to cancer patients in government hospitals. “We have included 42 essential cancer medications in the essential medicine list, and these will be available free of cost to patients in need,” he said.

Sukhu stressed that healthcare is a top priority for the government, with a focus on expanding access and improving quality across the state. The Chief Minister also assured the public that their grievances are being heard and resolved. “Cabinet ministers have been directed to visit rural areas to listen to the people’s concerns directly, which will save residents from having to travel to district headquarters for minor issues,” he added.