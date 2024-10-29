Bilaspur: In a significant step toward enhancing educational infrastructure, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the first digital library of Himachal Pradesh in Bilaspur. Equipped with modern amenities and a seating capacity for 40 individuals, the digital library is poised to become a central hub for students and learners seeking digital resources.

The state-of-the-art library houses around 2,500 books and offers offline access to NCERT and CBSE materials for students from classes 1st to 12th. Additionally, resources for college courses, competitive exams, and other educational materials are available to readers, making it a versatile facility for students across different educational levels.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the importance of making learning accessible to all through digital platforms. “The library offers free access to reading materials via touch-screen devices, servers, and social media platforms,” he said, adding that the facility is equipped with advanced RFID technology. This smart management system will streamline library operations, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience. Each reader will be given an ID card, which will be scanned upon entry for added convenience and security.

The digital library boasts a large reading hall, an e-library, computer tablets, appropriate furniture, and other necessary facilities to ensure a comfortable and productive environment for students. The library is also monitored through a CCTV surveillance network to ensure the safety and security of its users.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sukhu interacted with students who expressed their appreciation for the government’s efforts to integrate digital technology into their academic lives. The students praised the government’s initiative, highlighting how the library’s advanced resources and comfortable facilities have significantly improved their learning experiences. They noted that the digital library has made study sessions more enjoyable and productive, further encouraging a culture of reading and academic excellence.

In addition to the digital library, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new building for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Bilaspur. Constructed at a cost of ₹1.67 crore, the new facility aims to strengthen the efforts of the Bureau in maintaining transparency and combating corruption in the region.