Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education has introduced a merit-based system for selecting teachers to participate in international educational exposure visits. Under the new criteria, 50 teachers, including 25 principals, 15 lecturers, and five headmasters and DPEs, will be chosen based on a 20-mark evaluation that accounts for professional experience, service in tribal areas, awards, and academic achievements.

The Directorate has issued a detailed letter to all District Deputy Directors, outlining the guidelines for shortlisting candidates. Teachers who have served for at least eight years in tribal areas will receive four marks, while recipients of the prestigious National Teacher Award will be awarded five marks. Those holding advanced degrees such as Ph.D., M.Ed., or M.Phil. will also receive additional points, with Ph.D. holders earning four marks, M.Ed. graduates three marks, and M.Phil. graduates two marks.

Transparent Selection Process

The changes come after concerns were raised regarding the transparency of the selection process in previous educational tours, which sent 100 teachers to Singapore in two phases this year. To ensure fairness, Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, Director of Higher Education, has instructed district principals and deputy directors to complete the scrutiny of applications within three days. Teachers who have already participated in these overseas tours will not be eligible for selection again.

“Experience, annual examination results, ACRs, awards, and professional qualifications will now play a central role in the selection process,” said Dr. Sharma. “This revised system ensures that deserving teachers, who have significantly contributed to education, are given the opportunity to benefit from international exposure.”

Breakdown of Marks

In addition to tribal service and awards, the selection process also factors in years of teaching experience. Teachers with over 15 years of experience will be awarded five marks, while those with over 10 years will receive four marks, and those with more than five years of experience will get three marks. Teachers serving in tribal areas for eight years will be given four marks, and those who are residents of tribal districts will receive an additional two marks.

If applicants earn the same score, preference will be given to the senior teacher in the concerned cadre. This criterion aims to prioritize teachers who have consistently contributed to the state’s education sector over the years.

The international exposure visits aim to improve the teaching skills of Himachal Pradesh educators by giving them the opportunity to learn from global practices. The revised selection process is expected to encourage more transparency and ensure that those who have excelled in their fields receive the chance to participate.

By incorporating this merit-based system, the government seeks to ensure that educators from across the state, especially those working in challenging environments like tribal areas, can benefit from the program. These tours will enable teachers to bring back innovative methods and ideas to enhance the education system in Himachal Pradesh.