Shimla – Prof. (Dr.) Priti Saxena has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, officially assuming her role on Wednesday. She succeeds Prof. (Dr.) Nishtha Jaswal, who previously held the position.

Prof. Saxena brings a wealth of academic experience and legal expertise to HPNLU. She holds a law degree from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, and a Ph.D. in Law from Kumaun University, Nainital. Before her appointment, Prof. Saxena was a professor in the Department of Human Rights at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, where she also served as the Director of the Centre of Post Graduate Legal Studies since 2013.

Her extensive academic career includes serving as the Dean of the School for Legal Studies at BBAU from 2012 to 2015, and Head of the Department of Human Rights from 2006 to 2019. With a strong commitment to legal education, Prof. Saxena has supervised over 140 LL.M. dissertations, contributing significantly to the development of future legal scholars.

As the Vice-Chancellor of HPNLU, Prof. Saxena aims to enhance the university’s academic standing and foster a culture of social responsibility within the legal profession. Her vision includes strengthening the university’s role in community engagement and ensuring that its graduates are not only skilled legal professionals but also socially conscious individuals.