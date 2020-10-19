Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla inaugurated the week-long Students’ Orientation Programme AAROHAN 2020 for its newly admitted batch of Undergraduate and Postgraduate students.

Justice Deepak Gupta, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India was the Chief Guest for the session.

Welcoming the students, Professor Dr Nishtha Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor, HPNLU, Shimla said that a University should be a place of light, liberty and of learning. She elaborated achievements of the University and also deliberated upon the unique features of the pedagogical and extracurricular aspects of the University.

Professor Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad and Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh were the Guests of Honour. They interacted with the students advising them about the challenges and joys of University life.

Dr Amit Chaturvedi introduced the faculty members and Professor S S Jaswal, Registrar of the University delivered the Vote of Thanks.