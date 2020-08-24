Shimla: HP National Law University’s Center for Human Rights has organised an e-Colloquium on ‘Human Rights and COVID-19’.

Justice C.B Barowalia, Judge, High Court of Himachal Pradesh, was Chief Guest of the event. e-Colloquium was attended by teachers, students and social activists.

Justice Barowalia deliberated upon the issues facing masses and the complexities involved in matters of delivery of justice.

Professor Nishtha Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor, HPNLU, Shimla in her special address touched upon the humanitarian and legal aspects of the theme.

Key Note Speaker Prof T.V. Subbarao apprised the audience with a critical analysis of recent legal and political developments.