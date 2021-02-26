Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh National Law University is organizing its first Virtual Moot Court Competition.

The Competition was inaugurated today via the online medium. A total of 28 teams have been selected for oral rounds. Virtual Moot Court Competition will conclude on February 28.

The Inaugural Session was initiated by Prof. (Dr.) Nishtha Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Prof. Jaswal encouraged students to continuously participate in such events. She highlighted the importance of Moot Court competitions and other innovative activities that are being conducted by various institutions across the country.

The Chief Guest for the session was Dr. S. Ravichandran, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India. In his address, Dr Ravichandran highlighted how these competitions groom students for their future endeavours. He also discussed the kind of relationships one develops through such competitions both among students of other institutions and also with those working in the profession. He reflected on the needs of writing skills and communication skills in these competitions.

Dr. Chandreshwari Minhas, Assistant Professor of Law at the HPNLU, Shimla briefed the participants about the competition and its modalities.