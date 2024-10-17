In a significant move to bolster road safety and enforce traffic rules, Himachal Pradesh is preparing to implement an online challan system, starting from Shimla. The new system will enable the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to issue digital fines for traffic violations, with the help of CCTV cameras installed across urban areas. These cameras, which are currently monitored by the police, will soon be connected to the RTOs, allowing them to directly issue fines for violations like driving without a seat belt, overloading, and more.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to improve road safety across the state. The Transport Department, in coordination with the police, has installed CCTV cameras at key locations, especially in bus stops and high-traffic areas. In Shimla, almost all locations are now equipped with these cameras, and preparations are underway to integrate them with the RTO’s control system. This will allow the RTO to track violations in real-time and issue challans online, ensuring swift action against offenders.

Expanding the System Across the State

The project, which is starting in Shimla, will soon be expanded to other districts in Himachal Pradesh. The Transport Department will issue instructions to RTOs in different districts, and a detailed review will be conducted to determine how many cameras have been installed in each city. Special attention will be given to critical points such as state entry check posts, where vehicles entering and exiting the state will be closely monitored.

A meeting of all RTOs is scheduled to take place soon, where they will discuss ways to strengthen the system and improve monitoring. Transport Director DC Negi will oversee the project, ensuring that the new online challan system is implemented effectively statewide.

Centralized Control for Traffic Monitoring

A centralized control room is also being set up in the Transport Directorate, where all the CCTV cameras from urban areas will be connected. This control room will allow officers to monitor traffic conditions in real-time from their offices. The Shimla RTO, Anil Sharma, is actively managing the project and has already coordinated with the district police to ensure smooth integration of the camera systems with the RTO’s operations.

Strict Action on Traffic Violations

Once the system is operational, strict action will be taken against drivers violating traffic rules. Fines will be issued for offenses such as driving without a seat belt, overloading buses, operating vehicles without permits, and evading toll payments. The Transport Department is spending millions of rupees annually on road safety measures and awareness campaigns to prevent accidents. However, as human error remains the leading cause of accidents, the department is keen to use technology to fill gaps where enforcement staff cannot be physically present.

The new online challan system is expected to significantly improve traffic discipline in the state, ensuring that violators are caught and fined efficiently. The project is expected to be fully operational soon, with Shimla setting the model for other districts to follow.