Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya presided over online discussion program on “Freedom Movement and National Political Ideas” organized by Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla today.

The Governor said that the independence of India has special historic significance and as a result of this history we became politically independent and with this the idea of ​​nationality in the hearts and minds of the people was started. He said

“the real and complete pride of India lies not in its boundaries but in its cultural, spiritual values ​​and universality”

Dattatraya said that stable societies had existed in India for a long time and as a result spiritual processes was developed. India has deeply contemplated the origin of humanity. He said that the citizens of India should follow the noble ideals that were the source of inspiration for our national movement. He said

“freedom, equality, non-violence, brotherhood and world peace are our ideals for building a society and building united nations. If Indian citizens are conscious and committed to these ideals, then extremism cannot take birth anywhere.”

He said that in the 70th year of the constitution, every citizen should repeat these resolutions. The countrymen will have to come together and believe that our present and future lies in our glorious past, he further added.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Prof. Nishtha Jaswal welcomed the Governor.