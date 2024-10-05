Shimla — In a significant legal development, the Municipal Corporation (MC) Court in Shimla has ordered the demolition of three illegal floors of the Sanjauli Mosque. This ruling, delivered on Saturday, concludes a 15-year-long case concerning unauthorized construction at the mosque, which had grown into a five-story structure. The mosque committee has agreed to comply with the court’s decision and dismantle the upper floors within two months.

The illegal construction of the mosque has been under scrutiny for years. Residents of Sanjauli had recently sought to join the case as a third party, citing the prolonged delay in resolving the issue. Their intervention in the case brought additional facts to light, which they argued could help expedite the decision. During Saturday’s hearing, the lawyer representing the local residents presented their arguments, while the Waqf Board opposed the inclusion of the residents as a third party in the matter.

The Municipal Corporation also weighed in, ultimately allowing the residents to become a party to the case. A status report submitted by the Junior Engineer of the Municipal Corporation had previously been called into question by both the Waqf Board and the Masjid Committee. In a prior hearing on September 7, the Waqf Board had requested a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation Engineer regarding the mosque’s construction.

Chairman Mohammad Latif expressed that while the mosque committee is waiting for detailed written orders, they respect the court’s decision and will not challenge it. He further confirmed that the committee or the Waqf Board will be responsible for financing the demolition.

This case has sparked discussions within the local community, with residents raising concerns over the years about the legality of the mosque’s upper floors. The mosque committee had previously submitted a written application, indicating their willingness to remove the illegal construction if directed by the Commissioner Court.