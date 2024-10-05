Himachal Pradesh is initiating a pilot project to explore cannabis cultivation, starting on the lands of the state’s Agricultural and Forestry Universities. The plan is part of a broader effort to legalize cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes. The decision came after a high-level meeting on Friday, chaired by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, involving officials from the State Tax and Excise Department, Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, and Palampur and Solan Universities.

The pilot cultivation will be conducted at Palampur Agricultural University and Horticulture University Nauni in Solan. These institutions have submitted detailed reports on cannabis farming, which were reviewed in the meeting. The State Tax and Excise Commissioner, Yunus, will further study these reports and incorporate their recommendations into the project.

Pilot Program to Explore Medicinal Uses

The pilot project aims to understand best practices for cannabis cultivation, focusing on its medicinal properties. The experiment will determine the types of cannabis seeds best suited for cultivation, and assess how the plant can be used for producing pharmaceuticals. The findings will help guide the state’s plans for cannabis legalization, ensuring a regulated approach.

By utilizing university lands for the initial phase, the government intends to gather critical data before expanding cultivation across the state. This program will also explore the potential economic benefits of cannabis farming in Himachal Pradesh.

Committee and Legislative Pathway

A committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi had earlier submitted a report advocating cannabis legalization, which was approved in the state assembly. However, further experiments are required to fully explore its medicinal potential. The pilot program will help validate these findings, leading to a structured legal framework for cannabis cultivation. The State Tax and Excise Department will oversee the program’s implementation and future expansion.

Himachal Pradesh’s interest in cannabis cultivation is driven by both economic opportunities and its medicinal value. With the growing global demand for cannabis-based medicines, the state sees this as a promising avenue for boosting its agricultural economy. The pilot project will help determine the viability of large-scale cannabis production, ensuring it is done in a controlled, legal manner.

Future Steps Towards Legalization

Following the pilot phase, the state government plans to legalize cannabis cultivation across Himachal Pradesh. The focus will be on medicinal use, supported by stringent regulatory measures. This initiative could open new economic opportunities for the state while contributing to the global cannabis industry, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a leader in cannabis research and cultivation.