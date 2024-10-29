In a move aimed at addressing the teacher shortage in remote and inaccessible areas of Himachal Pradesh, the state government plans to utilize the services of retired teachers. The Education Department, following the instructions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is preparing a proposal to reappoint retired educators on a contractual basis. This initiative comes in response to the challenges faced by schools in these regions, where regular teachers often avoid postings, leaving many teaching positions vacant.

Officials are currently discussing the specifics of the scheme, including appointment procedures, salary structures, and the duration of service. Consultations are ongoing with the Law, Personnel, and Finance Departments to finalize the terms of these reappointments. According to department insiders, the proposal is expected to be ready by November, after which it will be submitted to the state cabinet for approval.

Contractual Reappointments for the New School Session

Under this new initiative, retired teachers could be back in classrooms by the start of the new academic session. Local retired teachers will be given priority in appointments, and those from other areas may also be considered if specific subject needs arise in different schools. The Education Department may invite online applications to streamline the process, ensuring that appointments are made efficiently and fairly.

This plan aims to ensure that the education of children in these remote areas is not hampered by the lack of teaching staff. Chief Minister Sukhu, during a recent visit to Dodra Kwar, a remote region in the state, emphasized the importance of addressing this issue and instructed officials to expedite the process.

Retired Teachers in School Adoption Scheme

In addition to the contractual appointments, retired teachers can also contribute to the state’s School Adoption Scheme. The scheme allows retired educators to serve in schools without compensation, acting as mentors and supporting educational improvements voluntarily. This program encourages participation from ministers, MLAs, MPs, and high-ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Chief Medical Officers, who are expected to adopt at least one school in their region.

The goal of the School Adoption Scheme is to enhance the quality of education and provide much-needed resources to government schools. Adopters are expected to offer guidance on infrastructure improvements and help ensure that students in government schools have access to quality education. This dual approach, combining contractual reappointments with voluntary mentorship, is part of the state’s broader effort to bolster education in its most underserved regions.