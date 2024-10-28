Kangra — The Kangra police arrested two individuals in possession of illegal pistols during an overnight operation following a tip-off about an arms smuggling attempt from Delhi. The police intercepted the accused during a bus check and seized the weapons.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team set up a blockade near Purana Kangra. The operation, which lasted through the night, involved checking vehicles travelling in and out of the area. In addition to this, passengers arriving from Delhi on Volvo buses were also thoroughly interrogated.

Two men, who were found with backpacks at the Kangra Bus Stand, raised suspicion after failing to provide satisfactory answers to police inquiries. Upon a search, the police recovered two pistols along with empty magazines from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sushant Kumar, a resident of Chadi, Tehsil Shahpur in District Kangra, and Ajaydeep Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

Both men were arrested on the spot, and a case has been registered against them at the Kangra Police Station. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the origin and intended destination of the illegal arms, as well as to uncover any connections to broader criminal networks.

The police are continuing their interrogation of the suspects to gather more information about their activities and any potential accomplices. This swift action by the Kangra police has been praised as a proactive step in curbing illegal arms trafficking in the region.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.