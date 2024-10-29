Bilaspur: Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated a series of water sports activities at Gobind Sagar Lake in Mandi Bharari, Bilaspur, marking a significant milestone for tourism in Himachal Pradesh. The launch includes a variety of attractions such as cruises, shikara rides, houseboats, hi-tech motorboats, jet skis, and water scooters, aimed at transforming Bilaspur into a tourism hotspot.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister emphasized the potential of this initiative to create employment opportunities for local youth and foster economic stability in the region. “These activities will not only enhance the tourism appeal of the area but also provide a new marketplace for local businesses, especially for women and small entrepreneurs,” said Sukhu, highlighting the economic benefits of the project.

Sukhu’s vision for Bilaspur extends beyond water sports, with plans to promote religious, rural, and eco-tourism. “With the development of water sports and our focus on other tourism sectors, Bilaspur will soon rival popular destinations like Kerala and Goa,” he stated. His government aims to place Bilaspur on the tourism map of Himachal Pradesh by leveraging its natural beauty and cultural heritage, alongside new adventure experiences.

In line with this vision, the Chief Minister announced the expansion of water sports to the Kol Dam reservoir. A 30-kilometer scenic cruise route from Harnoda in Bilaspur to Tattapani in Shimla is set to be developed, offering tourists a unique travel experience through the region’s waterways. Sukhu also instructed the Bilaspur district administration to initiate the tender process for cruises and shikara rides at the Kol Dam, signaling further growth in tourism infrastructure.

During his visit, the Chief Minister personally took part in a jet ski ride and enjoyed a cruise, demonstrating his support for the state’s growing tourism sector. These activities underline the government’s commitment to positioning Himachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination, with Bilaspur playing a central role in this transformation.

Interacting with media representatives, Sukhu highlighted the Congress government’s efforts to prioritize tourism since coming into power. He noted that despite being less than two years into its term, the government has successfully introduced water sports activities in Bilaspur. “Who could have imagined two years ago that Bilaspur would have cruises, jet skis, and shikaras, but the Congress government has made it possible,” he said, underscoring the rapid development of tourism in the district.

With Himachal Pradesh’s abundant water bodies, Sukhu indicated that more locations could see similar tourism developments in the future, as the state government continues to explore their potential for water sports activities. The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s dedication to the tourism sector, labeling it a priority for both economic growth and green industry investment.

This launch marks a new chapter for Bilaspur, set to attract a diverse range of tourists while providing much-needed economic growth and stability to local communities.