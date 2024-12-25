The Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur has become the first institution in the state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The university has introduced a multiple exit system, enabling students to earn certifications based on their academic progress. Students can now receive a certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, a degree after three years, and an honours degree upon completing the four-year program.

The B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture program has also been aligned with NEP 2020 starting this academic session. Vice Chancellor Prof. Naveen Kumar, addressing a press conference, highlighted that this initiative is part of the university’s efforts to make education more student-centric and accessible.

To support this transformation, the agriculture university has adopted the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) system. A total of 3,030 credit records for 1,023 students have been digitized and integrated into DigiLocker, allowing students to access their academic records securely. Additionally, Automated Permanent Account Registry (APAR) IDs have been created for approximately 1,500 students, further enhancing the university’s digital infrastructure.

The institution has also expanded its digital learning resources by providing remote access to its library. Students and researchers can now log in remotely to access e-learning materials, e-journals, and e-books, promoting seamless and flexible learning opportunities.

The National Education Policy 2020, introduced by the Government of India, aims to revolutionize the education system by making it more inclusive, flexible, and globally competitive. The policy emphasizes multiple entry and exit points, enabling students to re-enter the education system without losing prior credits. It also focuses on digital literacy, experiential learning, and multidisciplinary education, equipping students with the skills needed for a rapidly evolving job market.