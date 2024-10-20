Decision Follows High Court Ruling; Recruitment Process Set to Resume

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to eliminate the controversial 10 marks interview requirement for the recruitment of Van Mitra posts. This decision comes in response to a ruling from the state High Court, which deemed the interview process illegal. The proposal to formalize this change will be presented at the upcoming cabinet meeting on October 22. Following cabinet approval, the recruitment process for 2,061 Van Mitra positions will recommence, with approximately 70,000 applications already submitted.

The recruitment process for Van Mitra began earlier this year; however, it faced legal challenges when an applicant raised concerns regarding the interview requirement. The applicant pointed out that the Forest Department intended to conduct interviews despite a government notification from 2017 stating that interviews should not be held for third and fourth-class positions.

This allegation prompted scrutiny, with claims that the government was attempting to favour certain candidates through the interview process. In light of these claims, the High Court intervened, ruling against the legality of the 10 marks interview for the Van Mitra recruitment.

With the High Court’s decision effectively abolishing the interview requirement, the government is now focused on finalizing the recruitment process. The proposal will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting, where members will vote on the implementation of the revised recruitment guidelines. Once approved, the government plans to expedite the recruitment of Van Mitra positions, which play a crucial role in the state’s forestry management and environmental conservation efforts.

The removal of the interview process is expected to provide a fairer recruitment pathway for the large pool of applicants. With 70,000 applications already submitted, candidates can anticipate a more streamlined selection process focused on their qualifications and written test scores, rather than subjective interview assessments.

This decision marks a significant shift in the recruitment strategy for the Forest Department in Himachal Pradesh, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness in public service hiring. As the cabinet meeting approaches, candidates and stakeholders await further developments on this matter.