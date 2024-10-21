The ongoing effort to improve the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board’s financial condition has encountered a major obstacle. Employees have stopped the eKYC process for electricity consumers in all subdivisions. The move comes in response to the government’s strict measures aimed at restructuring the board’s finances, which have drawn significant opposition from its workforce.

The government’s initiative, which requires eKYC for all domestic consumers, is crucial for implementing a targeted electricity subsidy scheme. Under this plan, subsidies will only be provided for one electricity meter per household, a measure intended to streamline financial aid and prevent misuse. Without the completion of eKYC, the government will lack the necessary data to proceed, delaying the scheme’s rollout.

Employees, however, have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government’s cost-cutting measures. Their primary grievance lies in abolishing numerous posts within the board, with more cuts expected. This has led to the United Front of Electricity Board employees halting the registration of consumers under the eKYC process. The suspension threatens to stall the government’s financial reform efforts, which are projected to save crores of rupees.

The employees’ concerns are not limited to the job cuts. Various employees hired through outsourced, are reportedly being removed, though formal orders have yet to be issued. The board’s workforce is also pushing for reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), further intensifying their dissatisfaction.

The situation came to a head on Saturday when representatives from the United Front met with Naresh Chauhan, the Chief Minister’s media advisor, to express their concerns. The United Front is scheduled to meet Energy Secretary Rakesh Kanwar on Monday and may also seek discussions with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is expected to be in Shimla on the same day. The employees hope the Chief Minister, who has provided relief to other government workers, will offer similar concessions to them.

The employees’ next course of action is scheduled to be decided on October 28, which coincides with the upcoming festival season, adding urgency to resolving the matter. Until then, eKYC remains suspended, and the future of the electricity subsidy scheme hangs in the balance.