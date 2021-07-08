New Delhi: Newly-appointed Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Thursday, assumed a charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports.

Speaking with the media on the occasion, the Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made strenuous efforts to take the nation forward in the last seven years and that as Minister of I&B it will be his responsibility to take that mission forward.

As an I& B Minister, I will try to reach out to people. And also try to meet the expectations: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that he will make all efforts to deliver on the responsibilities placed on him by the Prime Minister and he looked forward to the cooperation of the media in his efforts.

The Minister was welcomed in his chamber by Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I&B. In an interaction with senior officials of various media units and Prasar Bharati, Thakur said that his endeavour will be to work with all the media heads as a team.

Anurag Thakur is a four-time Member of the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. He has earlier held the charge of Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs from 31st May 2019 till 7th July 2021. Thakur has served as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Member of the Public Accounts Committee. During the 16th Lok Sabha, he was appointed as the Chief Whip, Lok Sabha, becoming the youngest to assume the post.