High-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district witnessed fresh snowfall on Thursday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures across the region. The tribal district’s higher regions, including Kalpa, Nichar, and Pooh blocks, received light snowfall. Notably, locations such as Nakdam, Nithal, Thach, Khanadumti, and Ranikanda experienced fresh snow, along with Kinnaur Kailash, Riopurgil of Nako, and Sangla Kanda.

According to reports, about seven centimeters of fresh snowfall has accumulated in several places, including Shoshala Peak of Raksham, Sigan Hills of Batseri, and Bhavavali near the Indo-Tibet border. While higher regions faced snow, the lower areas of Kinnaur recorded continuous rain from morning till evening.

The weather change has resulted in a significant drop in temperature, intensifying the cold across Kinnaur district. Rainfall also affected many parts of Upper Shimla, adding to the cooling effect.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on September 13, cautioning residents in several parts of the state. The forecast predicts that rain will persist across Himachal Pradesh till September 18. Moreover, there is a possibility of moderate to high flood risk in certain catchment areas of Shimla, Kinnaur, and Sirmaur over the next 24 hours.