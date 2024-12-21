Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has emphasized the need for expediting pending water resource projects in Himachal Pradesh and announced plans to seek central assistance to complete them. Chairing a review meeting of the Jal Shakti Department in Dharamshala, Agnihotri underlined the importance of efficient water management, particularly in the wake of the prolonged drought that has severely impacted the state.

Agnihotri assured officials that he is actively pursuing financial support for the department’s projects. “I have already raised the matter with the Union Minister and will continue to strongly advocate for the state’s share in these schemes,” he said.

During the meeting, Chief Engineer Anju Sharma presented the department’s achievements, noting the completion of 546 drinking water supply schemes and 174 irrigation projects over the last two years. Additionally, five sewerage treatment plants and ten flood protection works have been successfully executed, marking significant progress in improving the state’s water infrastructure.

Agnihotri directed officials to ensure that all pending projects are completed within the stipulated timelines and stressed the importance of maintaining transparency in tender processes. “The work of this department directly impacts the public. There must be no negligence that could tarnish its image,” he added.

In a major relief to rural residents, the Deputy Chief Minister announced that outstanding water bill arrears would not be recovered. He instructed officials to withdraw any such bills issued by mistake, ensuring that rural consumers pay only a nominal monthly fee of Rs 100 for water services.

The meeting also addressed workforce concerns, with Agnihotri promising timely promotions, regularization of employees who have completed their contractual period, and phased recruitment for vacant posts. He also assured that compassionate recruitment would be carried out soon to address staff shortages.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Agnihotri called for rational water management to ensure sustainable supply in the face of dwindling resources. He stressed the need for public participation and awareness to support the department’s efforts in tackling water scarcity and promoting efficient usage.