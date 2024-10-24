Baddi to Get 25 Special Buses; 70 Special Buses from Chandigarh

Shimla – The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has announced that 155 special buses will operate on the occasion of Diwali, responding to the surge in demand as online bookings have already reached full capacity. These buses will run on October 29 and 30, and additional services will be provided on November 2 and 3, depending on further demand.

Out of these, 60 special buses will depart from 14 depots across the state to Delhi on October 30. The transport corporation will operate multiple routes, including ordinary and Volvo services. These include seven buses from Delhi to Palampur, one to Jogindernagar, one to Pathankot, seven to Baijnath, eight (including one Volvo) to Dharamshala, five to Nagarota, eight (including one Volvo) to Hamirpur, five to Dehra, five to Una, two to Nalagarh, two to Kullu (Volvo), and two to Dharampur. Additionally, five special ordinary buses will serve Sarkaghat. Overall, 54 ordinary buses and six Volvos will cater to various destinations across Himachal Pradesh from Delhi.

The corporation has also allocated 25 special buses from Baddi to various districts on October 29 and 30. These will include routes to Mandi, Palampur, Hamirpur, Dehra, Bilaspur, and Una. The services aim to ease the travel rush from this industrial town to different parts of the state.

Further accommodating the holiday rush, HRTC will operate 70 special buses from Chandigarh on October 29 and 30. On October 29, 29 buses will travel to Chamba, Dharamshala, Baijnath, Palampur, Nagrota Bagwan, Dehra, Hamirpur, Una, Kullu, Mandi, Sundernagar, Sarkaghat, and Pathankot. The next day, 41 buses will cover these routes, with additional services to Bilaspur.

This large-scale transport effort aims to ensure smooth travel for passengers during the busy Diwali period, alleviating the strain caused by full bookings and providing timely service across various districts in Himachal Pradesh.