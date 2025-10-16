The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is running at a 100 percent loss, prompting the state government to call for immediate structural reforms and rationalisation of its officer-level staff. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the corporation’s financial troubles are largely due to its top-heavy structure and inefficiencies in management, which must be addressed through tough decisions to ensure its revival.

The Chief Minister said that despite the corporation’s poor financial condition, the state government is extending substantial financial assistance. “The government provides ₹720 crore in aid to HRTC every year, in addition to ₹750 crore for its annual operations. However, the total income from bus services, including school routes and subsidised operations, is only about ₹70 crore,” Sukhu said.

He added that the recent natural disaster disrupted HRTC’s operations for nearly two months, further worsening its financial situation. “The government is compensating for the revenue losses caused by the disaster, but internal reforms are equally important,” he said.

Sukhu emphasised that while the corporation faces a shortage of drivers, conductors, and inspectors, it has an excess of officers at the top level. “A large staff of officers has been created over time, and rationalisation is essential. Without restructuring, the corporation cannot achieve stability or pay pensions on time,” he said.

He added that the 50 percent bus fare subsidy for women should not be seen merely as a financial burden but as a social welfare initiative. “Subsidies must be viewed in the right perspective as they directly benefit people, especially women commuters,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that HRTC operates around 3,000 buses across the state and must ensure the timely payment of overtime and medical reimbursements to its employees. “Running 3,000 buses is not a difficult task, but the system must be fixed. Women pensioners should get their pension on the 1st of every month instead of the 15th,” he added.

Sukhu said that the government will take firm decisions after discussions with the Deputy Chief Minister to streamline HRTC’s operations. He reiterated that rationalisation, financial discipline, and accountability are crucial to restoring the financial health of the corporation and ensuring timely benefits to its employees and pensioners.