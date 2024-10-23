Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani has called for significant reforms within the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB Ltd.) to improve efficiency and offer more consumer-friendly services. Presiding over the second meeting of the Sub-Committee on issues related to HPSEB Ltd., Dharmani emphasized the state government’s commitment to enhancing consumer services by introducing more cashless and faceless facilities, while strengthening the complaint redressal system.

Dharmani directed HPSEBL to develop a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming the board into a self-reliant and commercially viable organization. He also stressed the need for modern training techniques to upskill employees, further improving the board’s operational efficiency.

Addressing concerns about the recent abolition of certain posts, particularly those of engineers and outsourced staff, the Minister clarified that these changes were part of a broader restructuring initiative aimed at reducing operational costs. He pointed out that the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) has recommended the reduction of HPSEBL’s employee costs, which rank among the highest in the country. These high expenses, Dharmani explained, were contributing to rising electricity tariffs, which in turn affected both investment and the state’s economy.

“The actual cost of electricity supply is Rs. 6.79 per unit, while the procurement cost is Rs. 3.50 per unit. Despite having the lowest procurement costs in the country, high employee costs are preventing HPSEBL from offering cheaper electricity to consumers,” Dharmani stated.

The financial challenges faced by the board have prompted both state and central governments to demand power sector reforms. The Government of India has also instructed all distribution companies (DISCOMs) to undertake restructuring measures. Dharmani assured that while unnecessary posts were being eliminated, no engineers had been laid off. Instead, their services were being reassigned to areas where they were most needed.

In addressing the issue of outsourced employees, Dharmani explained that HPSEBL works with staffing companies, including the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, to meet its personnel requirements. These companies manage the board’s outsourced staff based on their specific needs. Furthermore, under the new scrap policy, HPSEBL is adopting eco-friendly practices by promoting electric vehicles, which has led to the surplus of 81 outsourced drivers in the initial phase of policy implementation.

Dharmani also reassured that HPSEBL had not purchased any vehicles since 2018 and 2021, and no drivers have been recruited or hired on an outsourced basis during this period.

During the meeting, MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania echoed the Minister’s call for a more consumer-friendly HPSEB Ltd. Dharmani assured that all employee-related matters would be discussed with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Later, in a separate meeting with HPSEBL employees and engineers, various employee-related issues were deliberated upon. Dharmani assured that all concerns would be addressed in consultation with the Chief Minister.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving HPSEBL’s financial health through better human resource management and skill development, praising the dedication and cooperation of the board’s employees and engineers in driving these reforms forward. By embracing modern technology, Dharmani expressed confidence that these efforts would lead to substantial improvements in HPSEBL’s financial condition, ensuring a brighter future for the power sector in Himachal Pradesh.