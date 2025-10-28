The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has launched the RFID-based Him Bus Card system to digitalise and bring transparency to free and concessional travel benefits across its fleet. The move aims to ensure a more efficient and accountable system for passengers availing concessions on HRTC buses.

According to HRTC Managing Director Dr. Nipun Jindal, the Him Bus Card will now be mandatory for all passengers seeking to avail free or concessional travel in the State. Those not carrying the card will have to pay the full fare. While the process of creating the cards has already begun, the exact implementation date will be announced soon.

Application Process and Fees

Eligible individuals can apply online through the HRTC portal, but they must first create a HIMACCESS ID by registering on the Him Access Portal under the “Signup for Citizen Login” option. All payments will be accepted only through online mode, ensuring a paperless process.

Initial Fee (First Year): ₹200 + GST (includes first-year concession)

₹200 + GST (includes first-year concession) Annual Renewal Fee (Second Year onwards): ₹150 + GST

₹150 + GST New Card Fee (for Lost/Damaged Card): ₹200

The Him Bus Card will be valid for one year, after which users must renew it annually to continue availing the benefits.

Card Collection Options

Applicants can collect their cards from designated HRTC pass collection centers and counters. For those opting for home delivery, an additional postal charge of ₹56 (including GST) will apply as per the rates of the Postal Department.

Eligible Categories

The Him Bus Card is available to various groups eligible for concessional or free travel, including:

Students: Those studying in schools (up to 12th grade), colleges, recognised educational institutions, central universities, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (up to 10th grade).

Those studying in schools (up to 12th grade), colleges, recognised educational institutions, central universities, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (up to 10th grade). Government and Corporation Employees: State and Central Government staff, employees of corporations and boards, police personnel (constables to inspectors), jail department officials, and security guards of the Himachal Secretariat.

State and Central Government staff, employees of corporations and boards, police personnel (constables to inspectors), jail department officials, and security guards of the Himachal Secretariat. Honorees and Others: Former MLAs/MPs, Freedom Fighters and their spouses, Accredited Journalists (State/District), Gallantry Award winners and Veer Naris, National Award-winning teachers, and State Award-winning children (up to 21 years).

Former MLAs/MPs, Freedom Fighters and their spouses, Accredited Journalists (State/District), Gallantry Award winners and Veer Naris, National Award-winning teachers, and State Award-winning children (up to 21 years). Other Beneficiaries: Specially-abled persons, widows of retired or deceased HRTC employees, women, private businessmen/general public (in eligible categories), and leprosy patients.

A Step Toward e-Governance and Transparency

HRTC officials said the RFID-enabled Him Bus Card will not only make travel concessions more transparent but also help in curbing misuse of benefits and improving data accuracy for the corporation. The initiative aligns with the State Government’s broader goal of promoting e-governance, digital inclusion, and efficient public service delivery.

Once fully implemented, the Him Bus Card system is expected to simplify travel verification, ensure timely renewals, and reduce manual record-keeping, marking a significant step in the digital transformation of Himachal Pradesh’s public transport network.