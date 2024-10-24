Shimla – The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Koksar Gram Panchayat in Lahaul for failing to manage solid waste in an ecologically sensitive region. Following the order of NGT, the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board levied the fine after an inspection revealed significant environmental violations, including improper disposal and solid waste burning in open areas.

The inspection, conducted following NGT’s directive, found garbage scattered near the northern portal of the Atal Tunnel, Koksar village, and along the routes of Rohtang Pass. Solid waste had also been dumped near a water source in Dimpuk village, further intensifying concerns. Additionally, the material recovery facility (MRF) in the area was found non-functional, and no signs were in place to warn people against littering.

Petitioner’s lawyer, Akash Vashisht, stated that the NGT’s intervention was prompted by a complaint from an environmental NGO about the lack of proper waste disposal in Koksar. The complaint highlighted that the area’s fragile ecosystem was being polluted by unchecked garbage spread.

A follow-up inspection on September 11 showed that conditions remained unchanged. The MRF was still unusable due to a lack of power supply, and waste continued to accumulate, worsening the environmental situation.

The Rs 1 lakh fine is intended to serve as compensation for environmental damage. The State Pollution Control Board has urged the Koksar Panchayat to take immediate corrective actions to ensure proper waste management in the region, aiming to protect the area’s ecological balance.