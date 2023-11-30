Shimla – In a significant initiative to bring government schemes closer to the grassroots, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Raj Bhavan today. The Yatra aims to raise awareness about key union government schemes and ensure the direct implementation of welfare programs at the village level.

Addressing the audience, Governor Shukla highlighted the Yatra’s ambitious goal of reaching nearly every gram panchayat nationwide. In Himachal Pradesh alone, 3799 locations are earmarked for attention.

Governor Shukla officially launched three specialized vehicles for the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ embarking on journeys to Shimla Rural, Theog and Narkanda. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore was also present at the occasion and emphasized the collaborative effort to amplify the outreach of welfare programs.

Beneficiaries from 17 different government schemes in Himachal Pradesh were invited to share their experiences, underlining the tangible impact these initiatives have on the lives of citizens.

The campaign’s comprehensive focus encompasses sanitation, financial services, electricity, LPG connections, housing, food security, healthcare, and clean water. Specially designed vans will traverse various villages, engaging in activities such as beneficiary interactions, on-the-spot quiz competitions, drone demonstrations, health camps, and public participation initiatives like Mera Yuva Bharat Swayamsevak enrollment.

Governor Shukla outlined the campaign’s ambitious goal, aiming to cover over 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and 3,600 urban local bodies by January 25, 2024. Notably, the campaign integrates two major state government schemes – Mukhyamantri Himcare Swasthya Yojana and Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana.

A comprehensive presentation elucidated the objectives and various aspects of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.’ The awareness drive is set to span 20 days, utilizing 90 vehicles to reach rural areas in the state.