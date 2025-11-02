Shimla: In a move aimed at decongesting city roads, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has barred all long-distance buses operating from more than 40 kilometres away from Shimla from entering the old bus stand. These buses will now terminate directly at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) Tutikandi. The HRTC management has issued instructions in this regard, and the decision has taken effect immediately following directions from the district administration.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, long-route HRTC buses will no longer enter the city centre. HRTC Managing Director Nipun Jindal confirmed the decision, saying, “As per the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, HRTC’s long-distance buses will now serve directly at ISBT instead of the old bus stand. Instructions have been issued to all concerned units for strict compliance.”

However, the decision also comes under pressure from private local bus operators, who had been strongly opposing the entry of long-route HRTC buses into the city. The Private Bus Operator Drivers’ and Conductors’ Union had long alleged that large buses coming from distant districts were causing severe traffic jams and affecting the operation of local buses. The union had even threatened to go on a strike from November 3 if their demand to restrict long-distance buses from entering the old bus stand was not met. In view of the strike threat, the District Magistrate, Shimla, issued orders on November 1, implementing the new arrangement without delay.

Under the revised plan, buses running on 18 long-distance routes will now go directly to ISBT instead of the old bus stand. These routes include Kullu–Shimla, Nagrota–Shimla, Dharampur–Shimla, Parwanoo–Shimla, Paonta–Shimla, Nalagarh–Shimla, Janglabari–Shimla, Dharamshala–Shimla, Dabar–Shimla, Markand–Shimla, Bilaspur–Shimla, Deoth–Shimla, Patta–Shimla, Kunihar–Shimla, Loharghat–Shimla, Sai-Ladhech–Shimla, and Shimla–Anu.

The issue had been under discussion since October 12, when a meeting was held at the Transport Directorate to address growing congestion in the city. Following the meeting, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Shimla, was directed to rationalize routes and reduce the entry of long-route buses into narrow urban areas. The orders were finally implemented after continuous pressure from private operators and commuters’ complaints about frequent traffic jams.

Officials said that around 200 HRTC buses operate within Shimla city, while nearly 106 private buses run on local routes. The entry of large HRTC buses from other districts often led to traffic snarls at the old bus stand, Baluganj, and Victory Tunnel, particularly during morning and evening hours. The new directive aims to reduce such congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow through the city’s constrained road network.

The HRTC management has also instructed that buses on school duty will not pick up passengers midway. These buses cater to students of Edward School, Tarahall School, Chapsley School in Bharari, Auckland House School, and other private institutions. Under the revised orders, these school buses will operate strictly from their designated originating stations such as Dhali, Sanjauli, Bhattakufar, Malyana, Maihali, Panthaghati, Vikasnagar, BCS, New Shimla, Fagli, Totu, Baluganj, Summerhill, Auckland Tunnel, and Bharari, in line with the approved route permits and timetables.

While the administration maintains that the move will bring long-term relief to Shimla’s traffic woes, some residents and commuters fear inconvenience due to the ISBT’s distance from the city centre. Nonetheless, the decision reflects the growing pressure from private transport unions and the urgent need to streamline Shimla’s overburdened road system. The coming days will show whether the move successfully reduces congestion or sparks fresh debate over access and convenience for passengers arriving from other parts of the state.