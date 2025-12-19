Around 12,000 employees of the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) will receive six months’ pending 3 per cent dearness allowance (DA) arrears in four installments by March 31. The decision was taken at a meeting of the HRTC Board of Directors held in Shimla on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Instructions were also issued to clear pending medical bills of HRTC employees and pensioners for the last six months, providing relief to staff who have been awaiting reimbursements.

During the meeting, several decisions aimed at improving passenger services and administrative efficiency were also approved. The Him Bus portal was launched, enabling people to book HRTC bus tickets at Lok Mitra centres. Through this portal, passengers will also be able to obtain Him Cards online. A Common Service Center (CSC) facility will be set up for ticket booking. At present, around 6,000 CSCs are operational across Himachal Pradesh.

HRTC has also signed memorandums of understanding with Axis Bank, UCO Bank and Punjab National Bank. Under these MoUs, employees will get credit score facilities along with their salary accounts.

Earlier in the day, Mukesh Agnihotri launched the ‘Asset Management Application’ at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh City Transport and Bus Stand Management and Development Authority. The application aims to make the operation, maintenance and monitoring of bus stands and their assets more transparent and effective.

The meeting also approved infrastructure projects, including the construction of a shopping complex and parking complex in Theog market, and a car parking facility along with a multipurpose hall at the Mandi bus stand. These projects are aimed at improving passenger convenience and better utilisation of transport-related assets.