Police Detain Three After HRTC Volvo Bus Vandalised in Kullu

Kullu – Tourists from Haryana allegedly smashed the windows of an HRTC Volvo bus at the Kullu bus stand after an argument over seats on the luxury service.

The incident occurred around 10:45 PM when the Volvo bus, scheduled to travel from Manali to Delhi, was stationed at the Kullu bus stand. According to information, a group of youths could not find seats on the bus, which led to a heated argument. The situation soon escalated, and the youths allegedly attacked the bus windows, shattering the glass.

Police said they reached the spot immediately after receiving information. Three of the six youths involved in the vandalism were detained, while the remaining three managed to escape from the bus stand. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding accused, and further investigation is underway.

Confirming the incident, Bus Stand In-charge and Regional Manager (RM) Kullu, D.K. Narang, said the vandalism caused an estimated loss of around ₹1 lakh to the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation. He added that immediate steps were taken to ensure passengers were not inconvenienced.

“All affected passengers were shifted to other buses so that their onward journey could continue smoothly,” Narang said.

Police officials said strict action will be taken against all those involved in damaging public property.