A recent study by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has revealed that Himachal Pradesh is home to an estimated 529 bears and 510 leopards. The findings were shared during a seminar held under Wildlife Week at the Forest Headquarters, where Dr. Bhimdutt Joshi, a ZSI scientist, outlined the results of a comprehensive study that began in 2022.

The study, which involved the collection of non-invasive DNA samples from across the state, shows that the density of bears and leopards in Himachal Pradesh is notably high, with more than one bear and two leopards for every 100 square kilometers. This data provides valuable insight into the wildlife distribution in the region and will assist in shaping conservation efforts.

Dr. Joshi explained that approximately 2,000 samples were taken as part of the study, and 1,942 Forest Department officers were trained in wildlife monitoring techniques to ensure the success of the project. DNA analysis of these samples allowed ZSI to estimate the populations of these apex predators with greater accuracy.

The research showed that black bears are most abundant in the districts of Shimla and Kinnaur, while leopards are more common in Solan, Sirmour, Mandi, and Bilaspur. The study also indicated the need for further research on the bear population in Chamba, with plans for additional surveys in the coming months.

One of the primary concerns raised at the seminar was the increasing number of human-wildlife conflicts, especially in areas like Lahaul Valley. Dr. Joshi pointed out that farming activities near forested areas have led to more frequent interactions between humans and wildlife. In total, 12,703 incidents of wildlife conflict have been recorded in the state, underscoring the need for better management strategies.

The findings from the ZSI’s study will help guide future conservation efforts in the state, promoting a more sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife.