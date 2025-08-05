Shimla: Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Bragta, Associate Professor of Political Science at the Department of Evening Studies, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has been nominated as a Member of the Executive Council of the university. Along with this prestigious role, he will also serve as a Member of the University Court, further expanding his contributions to academic governance.

A native of Rohru in Shimla district, Dr. Bragta’s appointment has been widely welcomed by the academic community and the region he represents. His nomination to the top decision-making bodies of the university is being seen as a recognition of his academic dedication and leadership within HPU.

The Executive Council is the principal executive body of the university, responsible for making policy decisions, overseeing administration, and guiding the institution’s development. The University Court, on the other hand, plays a significant role in reviewing broad policies and functioning.